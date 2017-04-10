Charges Filed in Mapleton Crash

Two people who police say fled the scene of a Mapleton crash that injured a woman have been charged.

On March 28th state police responded to a one-car crash on Route 164.

A passenger, 54-year-old Carla Bragdon of Ashland was trapped inside the car.

She was taken to The Aroostook Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

Last week, police charged 44-year-old Edward Wetherell of Ashland with leaving the scene of a crash, operating after revocation, unauthorized use of property and violation of bail.

Police say the car had been taken from the owner without permission.

48-year-old Tracy Tompkins of Ashland was arrested on two outstanding warrants.

Photos courtesy: State Police

Edward Wetherell