Charges Filed in Mapleton Crash

Two people who police say fled the scene of a Mapleton crash that injured a woman have been charged.
On March 28th state police responded to a one-car crash on Route 164.
A passenger, 54-year-old Carla Bragdon of Ashland was trapped inside the car.
She was taken to The Aroostook Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.
Last week, police charged 44-year-old Edward Wetherell of Ashland with leaving the scene of a crash, operating after revocation, unauthorized use of property and violation of bail.
Police say the car had been taken from the owner without permission.
48-year-old Tracy Tompkins of Ashland was arrested on two outstanding warrants.
Photos courtesy: State Police
Edward Wetherell