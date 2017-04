Car vs. Street Sweeper Crash in Bangor Sends Man to Hospital

A crash late Monday morning involving a car and a street sweeper in Bangor sent one man to the hospital.

It happened on outer Broadway near the Glenburn line just before 11AM.

Police say it appears a car rear-ended a street sweeper, causing the sweeper’s rear wheel axle to fall off.

The operator of the street sweeper was taken to the hospital…no official word on the extent of his injuries.

The driver of the car was not transported.

The crash is under investigation.