Blaine House Tours Available In Exchange For Non Perishable Food Donations

The Governor and the First Lady are inviting Mainers to visit the Blaine House once again this year as part of their annual food drive.

It takes place the next two Saturdays from 9am til noon.

Bring a food donation to the Blaine House in Augusta and you’ll get a tour of the Governor’s mansion led by Governor LePage himself.

All donations will be given to the Good Shepherd Food Bank which will distribute the food to communities all over Maine.