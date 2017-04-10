Benefits of Plant-Based Diet Discussed at Augusta Nutrition Conference

An apple a day keeps the doctor away.

It’s one of the most recognizable phrases when we talk about healthy living.

A woman diagnosed with multiple sclerosis says she’s living proof a plant-based diet works.

She also happens to be a doctor.

Joy Hollowell has her story.

“There is no special diet for heart disease and one for autoimmune disease and Alzheimer’s disease. It’s all the same thing- eat more plants,” says Dr. Saray Stancic. The internist and infectious disease physician has been practicing medicine in New Jersey for about 25 years.

At the age of 28, Stancic found herself on the other end of the stethoscope when she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

“And that changed the course of my life,” says Stancic. “I became dependent on multiple medications. And despite all those medications, my disease progressed.”

It got to the point where Stancic needed a cane to walk. One day, she came across a study touting the benefits of a blueberry-rich diet. Skeptical but desperate, Stancic gave it a try.

“My disease improved and today, nearly 22 years since my diagnosis, I am medication free and doing very well.” she says.

Dr. Stancic now practices what she preaches. She spoke about her own success, as well as those of her patients, at the annual Maine Nutrition Council Conference, hosted by MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta Monday.

“Lifestyle medicine is a relatively new discipline whose focus is education and empowering patients on the importance of nutrition, physical activity, stress management, sleep hygiene, the avoidance of tobacco and the reduction or near elimination of alcohol,” Stancic explains.

More than 160 health care professionals attended this year’s conference at Maine Medical Center in Augusta, all with the common goal of improving the life and well-being of Mainers.

Dr. Stancic believes processed foods are fueling the chronic illness epidemic in our country.

“Today, what is killing us is food,” she says.

And while genes can play a role in determining our fate, Stancic says they don’t have to.

“When people say to me- my father had a heart attack, his father had a heart attack, I’m going to have a heart attack. No, you’re not,” she explains. “It’s the decisions that you make that matter the most.”

Stancic is now advocating for a shift in health care, where lifestyle medicine is part of a preventative plan for patients. She calls it common sense medicine.

“Patients coming in with 5, 6 medications and we’re able to remove those medications and the quality of life for that patient changes,” Stancic says. “What could be more joyful than that, it’s the reason why I went to medical school is to make a difference in people’s lives.”

For more information on Dr. Stancic, log onto http://www.stancichealthandwellness.com/