Ashland Man Formally Charged in Drug Overdose Death in Mapleton

A man from Ashland is accused of supplying drugs to a man from Mapleton who overdosed and died last fall.

29-year-old Trevor Tompkins was indicted by an Aroostook County grand jury last week.

He’s charged with aggravated unlawful trafficking of drugs resulting in death.

State police say they were called to the Griffin Ridge Road in Mapleton last September.

They found the body of 41-year-old David Sowers.

The medical examiner determined he overdosed on heroin and fentanyl.

Tompkins was sentenced in November for violating his probation in a burglary case and is currently in prison in Windham.