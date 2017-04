Annual Smelt Fry in Columbia Falls Scheduled For Saturday April 15th

Columbia Falls will host its annual smelt fry Saturday.

The Downeast Salmon Federation hosts the event that celebrates the small river run fish.

The meal will be served at the Wreaths Across America Hall…you get fried smelts, coleslaw, baked beans, blueberry cobbler and a drink for $7.50.

Other activities will be scattered throughout town.

It runs from 1-6PM.

