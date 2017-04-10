Annual Job Fair in Old Orchard Beach

It’s starting to feel more like Spring, but many businesses are already looking ahead to Summer.

The Pier at Old Orchard Beach is looking for employees for the Summer season.

They held their annual job fair Saturday.

“There’s a lot of concern with people out there now especially with a lot of the new hires getting into the industry i think there’s not a lot of clarity about what’s happening so i;m hoping the legislature makes a move here quick.” Says Pier Owner, Rich Redmond.

Redmond says he’s looking to hire about 120 people.