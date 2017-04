Acadia Roads Closed to Vehicle Traffic

Acadia National Park is taking steps to protect carriage roads.

The roads will be closed to all traffic until they dry out and firm up to prevent ruts, pot holes and the like.

The Park Loop Road is open to walkers, hikers and bikers at this point, but will remain closed to vehicles until next weekend.

For more details, call the park at 288-3338, or follow them on twitter.