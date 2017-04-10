8 Maine Organizations Part of New Mentor-Based School Partnership

Helping middle and high school students in rural Maine communities reach their goals, is the goal of a new partnership between the Lerner Foundation and 8 Maine organizations.

The Portland-based group is providing $7-million in funding during the next six years, to help these mentor-based programs thrive.

Groups benefiting include the Old Town-Orono YMCA and RSU #34, the Edge Program of Maine Seacoast Mission and SAD #37, which serves students from Gouldsboro to Machias as well as The Game Loft in Belfast and RSU #3.

Each of them will partner with their local school district to develop an enrichment program that serves children from middle school right up until graduation.

For more information about the Aspirations Incubator Program including the other organizations involved, log onto http://www.lernerfoundation.com/news_blog