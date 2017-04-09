Ultimate Spring Fling Expo Held in Bangor

The Ultimate Spring Fling Expo was held today at the Elks Club in Bangor.

Women from around the area gathered at the event to check out a number of vendors.

Door prizes were available along with a fundraiser lunch for the Bangor Christian class of 2017.

The event is held as a way to promote women and local business.

“I think its really important for a lot of these women to be able to get out,” said Deborah Chretien, event organizer. “A lot of them were like me, stay at home moms so when we came back into the work field a lot of us wanted to be able to still work round our child’s schedules and this opportunity just really helps us to be able to do that.”

Nearly 30 vendors were on hand at this years event.