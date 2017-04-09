Summer Movie Preview

Back in the 90’s, there were a handful of films that passed the $100 million dollar mark at the box office during the summer. Now, moviegoers are bombarded with big budgeted films week after week and many of them get lost in the shuffle as there’s simply too many to keep track of.

Summer movie season used to begin in June, and now has slowly worked it’s way up to April. With the eighth Fast and the Furious film slated to hit theaters next weekend, this year is no exception.

The first Fast and Furious film hit theaters 16 years ago, and back in 2001, it was just about car racing. Now with more than a dozen central characters, each of them practically super human, these films have become monsters at the box office. The last entry earned over a billion dollars worldwide.

In typical Hollywood fashion, this season will be full of sequels and reboots. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 gets released May 5th, and I’ll be the first to admit I did not expect to see a talking tree and raccoon be main characters in a live action superhero movie, but it’s 2017 and the first film was actually much better than anticipated. You can expect the sequel to do quite well at the theaters.

We round out the month of May with King Arthur, the pseudo-sequel, kind of prequel Alien: Covenant, and for some reason a fifth Pirates of the Caribbean movie. I’m not sure who was clamoring for another one of those or a Baywatch adaptation, but we’ll be getting both of them.

We kick off June with DC Comics first female-led superhero film Wonder Woman on June 2nd. As the last few entries in the DC film universe have stumbled a bit, the company is hopeful that this entry and Justice League due out in November, will give them the edge to compete with Marvel films.

Continuing with the trend of movies I’m not sure why studios greenlit are the reboot of The Mummy starring Tom Cruise and Russell Crowe, another sequel to Pixar’s less than stellar Cars franchise, as well as the fifth Transformers film.

Rounding out the month of June is the third Despicable Me film and the Will Ferrell, Amy Poehler comedy The House.

Spiderman returns to the big screen for the third interpretation of the character in Spiderman: Homecoming on July 7th. He’ll be teaming up with Robert Downey, Jr.’s Iron Man to battle Michael Keaton as a mechanical birdman.

I never thought I’d be actually looking forward to a talking monkey movie but I have to say I’m anticipating War for the Planet of the Apes, which is said to be the concluding chapter in this Planet of the Apes reboot. It gets released on July 14th.

I’m also excited for Christopher Nolan’s WWII epic Dunkirk which arrives the following week.

I’ll be covering the smaller, less-hyped films slated for the summer on a future installment, so stay tuned for that.