Sorority Holds Annual Cystic Fibrosis Carnival

The ladies of Delta Phi Epsilon Sorority at the University of Maine held their Annual Cystic Fibrosis Carnival today.

Roughly 100 people showed up for the event.

There were carnival themed games for families.

Organizers say the event is all about raising awareness for the disease.

Sierra Zinke, Vice President of Programming for the Sorority says, “There’s no cure for cystic fibrosis right now. It’s a very debilitating illness that like you just can’t breathe. And a lot of people like if you go up to someone on the street and ask them ‘hey, do you know what cystic fibrosis is?’ a lot of people don’t know what it is.”

The ladies raised over $700 for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Donations are being accepted through April 15th. To donate you can simply visit their Facebook page.