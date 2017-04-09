Partly Sunny & Mild Start to the Workweek

The ridge of high pressure that brought the sunny and milder conditions to New England today will continue to control the weather across much of Maine tonight, tomorrow and much of Tuesday. With the high slowly drifting off the Mid-Atlantic Coastline tonight through Tuesday a south to southwest breeze will cause the temps across New England to turn progressively milder the next couple of days. Temps Monday across most of Maine will climb into the 60s to near 70 for the first time since last November. The south to southwest breeze will keep coastal Maine somewhat cooler tomorrow as the temps hold in the upper 50s to low 60s as the wind flows in from the chilly Gulf of Maine. A storm sliding across Quebec Tuesday will pull a cold front south through the Pine Tree State later in the day and night. The cold will be accompanied by a round of scattered showers, with the bulk of the showers falling across northern parts of Maine. It currently appears that the front will slip into northernmost Maine Tuesday morning, but likely won’t reach the Bangor Region until Tuesday night, which will allow for another very mild day across southern and central Maine, while at the same time it is cooler across the far northern parts of the state. High temps Tuesday temps across much of southern and central Maine will run in the mid 60s to mid 70s, with somewhat cooler readings being found along the coastline due to an onshore breeze. Cooler temps along with a few scattered showers will move into our area Wednesday as the cold front pushes off to our south. Weak high pressure will bring variably cloudy skies and seasonably temperatures to our region Thursday and Friday, with nothing more than a few scattered showers likely falling across Maine.

Tonight: Becoming partly to mostly cloudy late, with a southwest breeze between 5 and 10 mph and low temps in the 30s to near 40.

Monday: Partly sunny and milder, with a southerly breeze between 5 and 15 mph and high temps in the upper 50s at the coast but 60s to low 70s inland.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy and mild, with a few scattered showers possible north and high temps inland in the mid 60s to mid 70s, but likely holding in the 50s near the coast.

Wednesday: More clouds than sun, with scattered showers likely and high temps in the 50s to low 60s from north to south.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with high temps in the upper 40s north and low to mid 50s south.

Friday: Variably cloudy, with high temps in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist