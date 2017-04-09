Monster Truck Show Crushes Its Way Into the Cross Insurance Center

Ten thousand pound car-crushing giant trucks took over the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor this weekend.

The Traxxas Monster Truck Destruction Tour finished up today.

The family-friendly event kicked off on Friday with racing and wheelie contests.

There were six competing trucks with names like Lumberjack and Crushstation.

Drivers say they do it all for the fans.

Greg Winchenbach, Driver of the Crushstation says, “Definitely going out there, and just creating a carnage everywhere, you know? Destroying the cars. Giving the fans what they wanna see. They wanna see an awesome show, and we wanna bring it to them. We can keep this thing together, and we’re making it bigger and better every other year we come here. So, I love coming here. This is like a second home to me. I only live an hour and a half south in Jefferson, but coming here is the best place to race.”

The Monster Truck Destruction Tour is the fastest growing Monster Truck Company in the industry.