“Master the Putt” Raises Money for Food Bank in Augusta

“Local community members with local businesses at a local restaurant helping local people.”

For the last month, Lisa’s Restaurant and Lounge in Augusta has been holding their Master the Putt Event. Every Saturday, patrons compete against each other on makeshift greens.

“The tournament entails a different course each week. You come and you pay to putt and you win prizes each week. Today we are going to award all our grand prizes that we’ve gotten donated throughout the course of our events.”

“It’s simple enough where you don’t have to be a golfer to do it. As a matter of fact, most of the people here are better than I am.”

This is the second year Lisa’s has organized the six week event. The money raised all goes straight to the Augusta Food Bank.

“We’re going to give them mostly money and just this little bit of food here because they can stretch their dollar further than you or I.”

Last year, competitors and sponsors raised a combined total of four thousand dollars. This year, they upped their total to over six thousand.

“That will buy a lot of food. We don’t get any federal money or any state money at all. It all comes from the community. The community is just fabulous.”

Organizers say they are impressed with the tournament’s growth and proud of how their community comes together to help others.

“The food bank people came week after week and they golfed and they made life-long friends with our customers, our guest, our family.”

“So much fun, ya know? You raise money but its so much fun!”

“As long as they keep doing it, we’ll keep coming, I’m sure of it.”