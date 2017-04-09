WATCH LIVE

Maine Baseball Sweeps Doubleheader With Hartford, Courtney Speaks About Outing

Apr 9, 201712:07 AM EDT
Sports

NCAA BASEBALL

AMERICA EAST

MAINE 1, HARTFORD 0

MAINE 3, HARTFORD 2

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

We Want to Know:

>
ADVERTISEMENT
© 2017 WABI TV5. All Rights Reserved. | Terms and Conditions | Privacy Policy | Advertise | Employment Information | FCC Public File | Closed Captioning | Contact Us