Local Veteran Receives Honor Flight

A local World War II veteran took the trip of a lifetime.

91-year-old Bill Anderson was selected to take an honor flight.

Honor Flight Network is a non-profit organization that honors veterans by transporting them to Washington, D.C. to visit the various war memorials.

Anderson says he enjoyed witnessing the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier but seeing all of the memorials was the most touching.

He says, “I’m not ashamed to admit it. I wouldn’t dare say how many tears I shed because it was just…it was wonderful. I wish that every veteran could do it.”

Anderson was a Navy Medic during the war and says he was part of the medic team that tended to the wounded on D-Day.

If you would like to donate to the honor flight network you can visit their website.