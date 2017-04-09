Hundreds of Runners Gather for Annual Bridge the Gap Road Race

Roughly 450 people took off from the starting line in Prospect for the 6th Annual Bridge the Gap Road Race.

Allison Leonard, a 3-mile runner says, “Beautiful, scenic, and the sun’s out, and in a tank-top today. So, couldn’t be a better day.”

Beginner and professional runners could choose to participate in a 3-mile or a 10-mile race.

Rebecca Krupke, a first time 3-mile runner says, “I’ve never run more than a mile and a half, and I ran straight for two miles, and I walked a little bit, ran the rest of the way, and it felt really good. It’s a lot of mental to get over.”

Both courses bring runners across the Penobscot Narrows Bridge.

Colin Amundsen, a 3-mile runner says, “For me the last like half mile is the greatest struggle (Tom) Why’s that? (Amundsen) Just because I’m tanked out. You know, empty. I’m just trying to bring it home.”

For the first time in race history the course brought runners straight into downtown Bucksport.

Gary Allen, Coordinator of the race says, “Sue and Bell, the founders, decided to retire from organizing it after 5 years, and I said I’d like to jump in, and we restructured it. We brought it into the heart of downtown Bucksport try to, try to give back, and we did a similar thing up in Millinocket, and it really worked. So, it’s kind of near and dear to me to help these mill towns.”

Erik McCarthy was this years overall first place 10 mile winner. He says, “I’d say in a race like this it’s just like trying to keep your concentration through the middle miles. And it’s really easy to kind of fall into the zone, and just kinda zone out for a while. But, you try to stay focused I guess.”