Hikers Gather to Support 22nd Annual Hike for the Homeless

People from all across the greater Bangor area gathered Saturday to support others in need.

It was all part of the 22nd Annual Hike for the Homeless.

For the twenty second year in a row, hundreds walked in the Hike or the Homeless. the event raised money for the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter.

“The community comes out and supports the people who are in need of shelter,” said David Casavant, Chair of the Board for the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter. “That’s just so important for our community as a whole to provide support to people, and to support stable house to those who are in need.”

The hike started in four different spots: the Eastern Maine Healthcare Systems building in Brewer, Hampden academy, Hermon sports arena, and Bangor High School. participants walked to Bangor Waterfront to raise essential funds.

“Shelter is just fundamentally important to those who are in need,” said Casavant. “It just provides a stable base for which people can become productive members of the community, and so we just have gratitude for the people who are out here.”

Organizers say that federal funding provides less than half of the Bangor shelter’s budget, making public support even more critical to the upkeep of the building.

“We’re all about community. so, it’s fantastic to raise awareness in support of the community, and get together with people who are doing the same thing,” said Danielle Dorrie from Fusion Bangor. “I mean, I think I’ve seen like 15 people that i know here, you know, just on a Saturday like ‘hey guys, we’re all coming together, and we’re all doing this for a great reason.'”

After the walk, hikers enjoyed lunch, music and a chance to win raffle prizes. and even though the sun did not make an appearance, spirits were high all in the name of a good cause.

“Everybody’s been fantastic, you know, we put out a message about our steering committee getting together to be out here this morning, and everybody was fully on board with it,” said Allison Economy, also from Fusion Bangor. “We’ve got a whole group out here, and everybody has been enjoying the time, and everyone else we’ve been walking with has been fantastic as well.”

“It’s been a great day. Good opportunity to get out, and meet some people, and go for a good walk.”