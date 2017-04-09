Hampden Holds Volunteer Open House

Hampden held a Volunteer Open House and Community Forum today.

Different Volunteer Organizations in the community set up tables with information for people to browse

The forum brought together leadership, members, supporters, and friends of Hampden’s Civic Organizations.

The event was a chance for community members to discover volunteer opportunities.

Organizers say the forum provided volunteer organizations a means for collaboration.

Angus Jennings, Hampden Town Manager says, “One of the other benefits that we’re seeing, and that we’ve seen already in the organizing for this event is greater recognition among the groups of what other organizations are doing, because there’s a lot that can be gained by partnering and working together on shared objectives.”

Over 20 organizations participated in the event.