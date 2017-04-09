Dinner and Auction Raises Money for MYFGA Camps

The Maine Youth Fish and Game Association held a dinner and auction Saturday night at the Elks Lodge in Old Town.

Proceeds from the event go towards funding the MYFGA summer and winter camps and family fishing events.

People bidding in the auction had a number of items to choose from including a kayak, outdoor furniture and firearms.

The events MYFGA holds throughout the year are tools to get kids more involved in the outdoors.

“We should really take advantage of the wonderful thing we have in Maine like some other states don’t,” said Natalie Swift, MYFGA Youth Board President. “I feel like this is a great experience for young kids to learn about the outdoors and education and really get those skills.”

Fundraising from Saturday night’s event was expected to reach $25,000.