Chefs Battle for Best Baked Beans

A contest in Veazie hoped to answer one of most hotly debates questions.

Who makes the best baked beans?

The 2nd New England Style Baked Bean Contest was held at R.M. Flagg on Saturday.

Professional and amateur chefs made their recipes to be judged on appearance, texture, and taste.

The winners received gift cards plus some serious bragging rights while every dollar raised benefited “Meals on Wheels.”

“Didn’t hear of anybody else who had done this and we wanted to kind of stand out in the crowd,” said Vicki Haskell from the Eastern Area Agency on Aging.

“When I was growing up, every Saturday my mom made baked beans,” said R.M. Flagg owner Stacey Guerim. “And so I think everybody has their traditional recipes and its part of Maine heritage.”

Along with some local business, one of today’s judges looked pretty familiar. TV5’s own Joy Hollowell got to try out some delicious looking baked beans.