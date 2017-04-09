Brighter and Milder Today

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

The upper level disturbance that brought the cool and mostly cloudy skies to Maine the past couple of days continues to move off to our northeast. As the upper level disturbance continues sliding away from New England a ridge of high pressure both at the surface and aloft will be moving east and building along the Mid-Atlantic Coastline today. With the high setting up just to our south a southwest breeze will develop across our area by later this afternoon and continue Monday and Tuesday, which will cause the temps across New England to turn progressively milder early next week. High temps on Sunday will likely climb into the 50s across most of Maine, with much of interior Maine climbing into the 60s Monday for the first time since last November. Assuming a cold front remains to our north Tuesday temps across much of southern and central Maine will run in the mid 60s to low 70s, with somewhat cooler readings being found along the coastline due to an onshore breeze. Cooler temps along with a few scattered showers will move into our area Wednesday as the cold front pushes off to our south. Weak high pressure will bring fair skies and seasonably temperatures to our region Thursday. On Friday a storm will approach our area from the west and may bring a period of rain and possibly some wet snow to parts of Maine depending on the strength of the storm and it path across the Northeast.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny, with a west to northwest breeze around 10 mph and high temps in the 50s.

Tonight: Variably cloudy, with a few stray showers possible and low temps in the 30s.

Monday: Partly sunny and milder, with high temps in the upper 50s at the coast and 60s to near 70 inland.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy and mild, with a few scattered showers possible north and high temps inland in the 60s to low 70s, but likely holding in the 50s near the coast.

Wednesday: More clouds than sun, with scattered showers likely and high temps in the 50s to low 60s from north to south.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with high temps in the upper 40s north and low to mid 50s south.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist