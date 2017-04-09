23rd Annual Hope Fest Held in Orono

Maine artists came to Orono for the 23rd Annual Hope Festival.

This year’s theme was “Creating the Future: Art and Social Change.”

Organizers say they hope the event inspires people take action and show how artists educate others.

The festival also hosts 50 groups who promote social justice, sustainability, and the arts.

“We’re encouraging people to come here today, express themselves in ways that maybe they haven’t before, and to talk to different non-profit organizations and see what they do and see that one person can affect many people,” said artist Carmine Leighton. “This is a big community and we all have a part in it.”

The Hope Festival is partially sponsored by the Peace and Justice Center of Eastern Maine.