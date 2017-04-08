United Way Holds Annual Fill the Van Food Drive

The United Way of Eastern Maine held their Fill the Van Food Drive Saturday afternoon at Sam’s Club in Bangor.

Participants could either drop off their non-perishable food items or buy some during their shopping trip.

Darlings Auto Group donated the van for the drive and even set up the Darlings ice cream truck.

The United Way in partnership with Good Shepard Food Bank will restock the shelves at local pantries.

“One of the reasons we do this every year is, you know the holidays the pantry shelves are full because we’re all thinking about folks in the region who are food insecure but this time of year the pantries tend to be really bare and they’re in need of all of us to kind of chip in an help out,” said Jesse Moriarity, United Way representative.

If you missed Saturday’s event you can still donate to the food drive by bringing donations to any Bangor area Katahdin Trust Bank or by visiting the Untied Way of Eastern Maine website at www.unitedwayem.org