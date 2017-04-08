Few Scattered Showers Today, Brighter and Milder Sunday

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

An upper level trough sliding through eastern New England will keep the risk of scattered showers going throughout the daylight hours of today. The combination of mostly cloudy skies and a few scattered showers will keep the temps running a few degrees below normal today. As the upper level disturbance slides off to our east high pressure both at the surface and aloft will slide east and build along the Mid-Atlantic Coastline Sunday. As the high builds just to our south a southwest breeze will develop across our area later Sunday and continue Monday and Tuesday, which will cause the temps across New England to turn progressively milder early next week. High temps on Sunday will likely climb into the 50s across most of Maine, with much of interior Maine climbing above 60 degrees Monday for the first time since last November. Assuming a cold front remains to our north Tuesday temps across much of southern and central Maine will run in the 60s to low 70s, with somewhat cooler readings being found along the coastline due to an onshore breeze. Cooler temps will slip south into the area Wednesday as a cold front pushes off to our south.

Today: Variably cloudy and breezy, with a passing rain or mountain snow shower possible and high temps in the low 40s to very low 50s.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy, with low temps in the mid 20s to low 30s.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with high temps in the 50s.

Monday: Partly sunny and milder, with high temps in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy and mild, with a few scattered showers possible north and high temps inland in the 60s to low 70s, but likely holding in the 50s near the coast.

Wednesday: More clouds than sun, with scattered showers likely and high temps in the 50s to low 60s from north to south.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist