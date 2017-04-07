Waterville Police Arrest Man Allegedly Bringing Drugs To Area From NYC

A man wanted in New York City was arrested in Waterville this week and is accused of having $40,000 worth of drugs with him.

According to the Morning Sentinel, police say Darien Lamar Harris, 32, was bringing the drugs in from New York City to sell here in Maine.

Police say they seized a large amount of crack cocaine and fentanyl as well as evidence of drug sales when they searched his car and his apartment.

Harris was stopped while driving on Silver St.

He’s charged him being a fugitive from justice and aggravated drug trafficking.