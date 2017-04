Voluntary Contributions From Taxpayers Fund Library Grants

Seventeen libraries around the state will benefit from money collected from the Maine Public Library Fund income tax check-off program.

The program launched in 2013 as a voluntary donation option on Maine income tax forms.

Grant projects range in size and topic and awards are selected by a panel of librarians from the Maine State Library.

Click here for the full list of libraries getting grants and a description of the funded programs.