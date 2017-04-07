University of Maine School of Law to Train for Less Populated Areas in State

According to the University of Maine, just 10% of the lawyers in private practice in Maine outside of Cumberland County are under the age of 35.

About two thirds are 50 or older.

That’s why the UMaine School of Law is looking to train more lawyers for the less populated parts of our state.

The school is launching the Rural Lawyer Pilot Project.

A workshop for attorneys and law students takes place tomorrow.

The three-year project will place law students with practitioners in communities that would otherwise suffer from a lack of legal services.