Totally Trades! Conference in Bangor

Girls from 10 different high schools came to the United Technologies Center in Bangor for the Totally Trades! Conference to learn about different career options.

“Today is an opportunity for girls to come and get experience doing something that they might not have had an opportunity to do before. They get to do things like welding or electrical, experience career opportunities that are not traditional for women in male dominated fields.”

“I thought it was pretty empowering that you could do the stuff that male say you can’t do.”

The day provides chances to get some hands-on lessons from experts, even if it isn’t the career path students want to follow.

“They’re just a good extra trade to have for whenever you go into your field. It’s just something to fall back on.”

“Electrician is hard to do. It took a lot of work to actually get the wires in the right places and things like that.”

“They get to really get their hands dirty in days like today where they go in the workshops and they actually do some of those pieces. And they get to see “yeah this is something I’d really like to do,” or maybe say “this is something I really don’t want to do and I thought I did.”

Organizers hope the students come away with different skills and the confidence to achieve their goals.

“As long as you work hard you’ll be fine and it doesn’t matter if you’re a girl or a guy.”

“Anything’s possible and don’t be afraid to try something new, something different, something that’s really, completely out of the box and there are people out there to support you to take those steps.”