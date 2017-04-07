Shine on Cass Foundation Hosting Egg Hunt

In the spirit of Easter, the Shine on Cass Foundation is hosting its first egg hunt.

Shine on Cass was formed in memory of 17-year-old Cassidy Charette of Oakland who died in an accident two years ago.

The Sunday event is free to everyone. It’s from 2:00 to 4:00 at Hart-to-Hart Farm in Albion.

Parents are asked to bring baskets for their kids to collect eggs hidden on the farm.

There will animals to pet and an Easter Bunny photo op.

Families are also encouraged to bring donations for the Waterville Area Humane Society, where Cassidy volunteered.