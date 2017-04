Reading Carnival in Hartland, Fun for the Whole Family

Fun for the whole family.

Students and their families are encourage to come to the reading carnival at Hartland Consolidated School.

It’s Saturday, from 10:30 to 1:00.

It’s the 2nd year the Hartland-Saint Albans Lions Club has sponsored the event.

There will be plenty of activities, lunch, and free books to take home.