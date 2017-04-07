Rabbit 101 Event at Bangor Humane Society

The Bangor Humane Society wants you to be educated before adopting a rabbit.

The Shelter will be hosting a pre-Easter Rabbit 101 event on Saturday April 8th at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Lessons about proper care and training will be taught.

Shelter officials say they hope the classes will reduce the number of rabbits returned throughout the year.

A lot of people think that getting a rabbit for Easter is a great present. Not always is that the case. You really want to do your homework and your research before getting a rabbit, adopting, buying, wherever you’re getting it.