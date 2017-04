Phone Scam Pretending to be From Maine General Health

There is another phone scam out there.

If you’ve been getting calls from local phone numbers asking for credit card information, it’s probably a scam.

Maine General Health’s Communications Director says the scammers claim to be from that hospital.

If you’ve been a target of this scam, Maine General encourages you to call them at 626-1000, and asked to be transferred to the billing office.