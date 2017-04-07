Orono Distance Runner Steelman Commits to run in College

It came out on social media tonight Orono distance runner Hannah Steelman has committed to run division one in college at Wofford in South Carolina.

Steelman has won many state titles. In track: 2 as an individual, 4 with relays and 3 team championships Orono girls. Steelman won the state cross country meet as a sophomore and 3 team state titles with Orono. She is the daughter of former UMaine women’s basketball associate head coach Todd Steelman the Red Riots are glad you brought her here coach. Congrats to Hannah. Orono opens the track season at MDI Saturday the 22nd.