NAMI Maine Hosts 2nd Annual Awards Banquet

The Maine National Alliance on Mental Illness held its second annual recognition banquet Friday at the Elks Lodge in Waterville.

Law enforcement officers and mental health professionals were honored for making a difference in their communities.

NAMI Maine provides education support and advocacy services including suicide prevention training across the state.

Friday, they discussed their Officer Wellness Initiative which aims to de-stigmatize police officers who suffer from mental health issues.

“Police officers have twice the quicker rate as the general population- 20% higher rates of depression. They also on average live 19 years less than their similarly situated peers- really high levels of substance use and untreated PTSD because they’re exposed to incredible amounts of trauma on a regular basis and as a society we don’t really give them the space to get help. We expect them to be super macho, super brave, because they are, but everybody needs help sometimes,” said Jenna Mahnert, Executive Director, NAMI Maine.

For the list of 2017 award recipients, go to www.namimaine.org.