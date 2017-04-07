Mayhem and Destruction at the Cross Center

Mayhem and destruction at the Cross Center in Bangor this weekend.

Six very large, very loud vehicles will take to the dirt-covered floor.

It’s the Monster Truck Destruction Tour, and it gets going Friday in Bangor.

The trucks will be racing each other, there will be wheelie competitions, and quad racing.

There is also going to be a car eating, dinosaur transformer robot.

Shows are at 7:30 both Friday and Saturday, with a matinee show at 2:00 Sunday.

90 minutes before each show, the pit party starts where fans can meet the drivers and see the trucks up close and personal, and even take a ride in the back of High Octane.

Alejandro Rojas described the experience, “Kinda like a race truck, we don’t go over many cars we kind of just give it the feel of the race truck. A lot of people scream, shout, and they’re really excited you put a lot of smiles on a lot of people’s faces.”

Tickets are available for the shows and the Pit Party experience.

Crushstation, the Maine Monster Truck is competing, too.