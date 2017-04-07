Man Charged With Murder For 1979 Death of His Infant Son

A Farmington man has been charged with murdering his son, nearly four decades after the boy’s death.

Police say Burton “Ben” Hagar, 62, was taken into custody at his Marvel Street home today.

In May of 1979, Hagar’s four month old son, Nathan, was found unresponsive in the family’s Brunswick apartment.

The baby later died at the hospital.

Officials first thought that Sudden Infant Death Syndrome was the cause of the boy’s death, but in 1991, the case was re-opened and further investigated by the state’s Unsolved Homicide Unit.

This is the first time murder charges have been brought after the unit has investigated a cold case.