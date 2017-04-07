Maine’s Opiate Task Force Holds First Meeting to Address Drug Crisis

Maine’s Opiate Task Force met for the first time Friday to brainstorm ways to address Maine’s drug crisis.

The panel is made up of lawmakers, drug treatment specialists, police and medical professionals.

There was a record amount of opiate overdoses in Maine last year.

The task force will examine drug policing, and will look at options for prevention, treatment and recovery.

Friday, they discussed the basic psychological aspects of addiction and what causes it.

Portland Police Chief Mike Sauschuck says the biggest hurdle for people with substance abuse disorders is facing the stigma itself.

“The reason that it’s such a battle, such a fight, is because they are honestly looking themselves in the mirror and saying, ‘if I own up to the fact that I have a problem, that I have disease, that I have a disorder, am I going to lose my kids? Am I going or lose my job? Am I going to lose my family? What is the community, what’s the world, going to think of Mike Sauschuck if I step up and say I need help?'” said Sauschuck.

“With addiction, the basic problem is our high level cortical controls at the top of our brain give way to our primitive survivor-like drives that all animals have and there becomes a disconnection between those two places. So these reward centers are the same thing that would drive you to do almost anything to get water if you were dying of thirst,” said Dr. Trip Gardner, Penobscot Community Health Care.

Chief Sauschuck says his number one goal is to de-stigmatize substance abuse disorders within the policing profession.

The Opiate Task Force will meet again on April 21st- that meeting will be open to the public.