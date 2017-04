King among U.S. Senators to Launch Forest Caucus

Senator King is among a group of U.S. Senators launching a new Senate working forest caucus.

It is designed to protect jobs in the forest products industry.

King says he is joining the 11-member caucus to elevate policies that promote and preserve working forests.

He adds private working forests support more than 2.4 million jobs in the country, including equipment suppliers and transportation workers.