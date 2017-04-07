Hermon Cheer Team Prepares for National Competition

An all star cheer team out of Hermon is preparing their best stunts for the big dance… The D2 Summit at Disney World.

Big Ten Cheer has never made it to this competition before.

But in May, they will finally get the chance to take on the best of the best.

Hours of practice. One routine. All leading to this moment.

“We are going to the D2 Summit in Florida in May.”

“I’m so proud of the kids. In all six years, this has been our goal.”

“And all of our teams have made it.”

The D2 Summit cheer competition kicks off in May in the happiest place on earth… Disney world.

“Excited and nervous.”

But the road to the big stage isn’t easy.

“When you’re competing, you’re trying to get a bid. A bid is like an invitation to the largest competition. Each competition only gives away a few of them.”

“It’s about a 10 month or 11 month long season.”

“You’re coming in 3 to 5 times a week.”

“We have kids from all different schools, but they’re learning to be on a team together.”

“We compete different days. You have to try to make it to finals.”

“There’s so many teams to go up against. It would be really fun if we got in the top 3.”

“Whoever wins will be named the best in the country.”

The team is tasked with tossing, flipping and tumbling their way to the Florida.

Commitment is key.

“Tumbling, stunting, pyramids and dancing.”

It’s a very hard routine.”

The best, and quite arguably, the most difficult component.

“Umm… Stunting. Stunting. Our stunts are really cool.”

There’s no luck in cheering. Every move is choreographed and precise. But the team says they’re ready.

“We work hard and we practice hard and we do good.”

The trip will be quite expensive.

The team is collecting donations to help ease the financial burden for families.

For more information, contact Brittany Madden at (207) 200-1130.