Future Promises Career Fair in East Machias

A career fair geared toward an unlikely age this morning in East Machias.

Third through sixth graders had the opportunity to talk to around 30 businesses at Washington Academy about their futures.

More than a thousand students filtered through the annual Future Promises event put on by Machias Savings Bank.

An organizer says it gives the younger kids a chance to explore career options early on.

“It’s about the future…to get kids dreaming about what they want to be, what they’d like to do and how they can get there,” said Denise Cilley, who helps put the event on.

Our own meteorologist Todd Simcox and photographer Mark Rediker were there, too.

They represented WABI and taught the kids about the media.