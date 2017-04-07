Few Scattered Showers Today

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

The steady rain has moved off to our northeast this as of 4am this morning but an upper level disturbance swinging across the Northeast will keep skies partly to mostly cloudy both today and Saturday, along with some additional passing scattered showers. Temps will be a bit more seasonable this afternoon as highs range from the upper 40s to the low 50s across most of the Pine Tree State, with temps on Saturday just a degree or two cooler. As the upper level disturbance slides off to our east high pressure both at the surface and aloft will slide east and build along the Mid-Atlantic Coastline Sunday. As the high builds just to our south a southwest breeze will develop across our area later Sunday and continue Monday and Tuesday, which will cause the temps across New England to turn progressively milder early next week. High temps on Sunday will likely climb into the 50s across most of Maine, with much of interior Maine climbing above 60 degrees Monday for the first time since last November. Assuming a cold front remains to our north Tuesday temps across much of Maine will run in the 60s to low 70s, with somewhat cooler readings being found along the coastline due to an onshore breeze.

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a few lingering rain showers and a south to southwest breeze around 15 mph and high temps in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a passing rain or mountain snow shower possible and high temps in the mid 40s to very low 50s.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with high temps in the 50s.

Monday: Partly sunny and milder, with high temps in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy and mild, with high temps inland in the 60s to low 70s, but likely holding in the 50s near the coast.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist