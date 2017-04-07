Fatal Crash on I-95 Near Carmel

One person has died after a serious crash on the interstate today.

Another person has been taken to a Bangor hospital with injuries.

Authorities tell us the crash happened near mile marker 170 northbound.

Crews were called to the scene around 10:30.

The driver was heading northbound.

Police say a few people saw it happen after a back tire blew out.

“When it went down the right side of the interstate and into the wood line, it struck a tree. The tree broke causing the vehicle to go airborne. The vehicle rolled over and it came to rest on the passenger side,” said Trooper Andrew Peirson of the Maine State Police.

Police say the woman in the passenger’s side died on impact.

The driver was taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center.

Police are waiting to release the names until after family is notified.