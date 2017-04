Etna Business Fire: Two Men Charged with Arson

Two men accused of setting a fire at an Etna business were in court Friday.

23-year-old David Underhill of Etna and 18-year-old Mark Littlefield of Corinna are charged with arson.

Officials say they set fire to a display model at Hill View Mini Barns Monday night.

We’re told around $50,000 in damage was done.

Authorities say Underhill was a former employee. He’s being held on $20,000 bail.

Littlefield is being held on $500 bail.

Both are due back in court in June.