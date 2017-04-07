Dog Owner Attacked By His Own Pet

Police say a man from Waterville was seriously hurt after being attacked by his own dog.

The Morning Sentinel reports it it happened inside the man’s Front Street home around 11 this morning.

Police found him sitting outside with severe bite marks on his legs and arms.

Police Chief Joe Massey said it was one of the worst attacks he has ever seen.

They’re still working to figure out exactly what happened.

Massey said the man was evasive in his answers to police about what happened.

The dog is being held in quarantine at the Humane Society.