Delegation Criticizes Chemical Attacks, Differ On Strike

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s congressional delegation is condemning the Syrian president’s chemical attacks on his own people but differ on what should happen next.

Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins commended Republican President Donald Trump and his national security team for “justified and proportional” military action. Collins said the U.S. military strike shows the nation won’t tolerate President Bashar Assad’s use of chemical weapons.

Independent U.S. Sen. Angus King said the tactical strikes appear “appropriate” but said what’s missing is a comprehensive strategy to address the Syrian conflict and the role of Russia and Iran.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree says Trump flouted the U.S. Constitution by taking military action without Congressional approval.

Both King and Pingree called for Trump to come to Congress to discuss his strategy before further military action.