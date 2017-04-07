Current Owner Offering Up Forest City Dam at No Cost

Officials with Woodland Pulp feel they need to clear things up about their plans for the Forest City Dam at the mouth of East Grand Lake.

They say a new license issued by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission limited local control the company had come to rely on.

The company says rising operating costs left it operating at a loss.

Woodland says the last remaining option is to turn over ownership of the dam and i’s water rights to any interested party at no cost.

“We’re very willing and very interested in transferring the asset to a new owner to preserve everything up on the other side of the dam and preserve East Grand Lake in all of its beauty and glory as we know it” said Scott Beal, Woodland Pulp’s Environmental Manager.

They feel this is the best option for people who use the body of water.

He says they have had some discussions with interested parties, but those are still very early in the process.