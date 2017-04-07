Convicted Felon in Brewer Sentenced to Prison for Possessing Guns

A three-time convicted felon from Brewer is going to federal prison for 2-and-a-half years for being caught with firearms.

Walter Botelho, 52, was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Bangor.

He was arrested last May and pleaded guilty in September.

Police went to his apartment on North Main Street with a warrant to look for weapons.

They say they found two rifles and a shotgun.

Botelho was previously convicted of manslaughter, assault and other charges in three other states and is barred from having guns.

While police were at his place, they say they also found evidence of meth in Botehlo’s apartment.

Botelho was later indicted on a state charge of aggravated operation of a meth lab.

That case is still pending in Penobscot County court.