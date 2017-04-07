Cloudy, Few Showers Possible Today & Saturday, Brighter & Milder Sunday

From the TV 5 Forecast Center:

Low pressure will be passing just west of New England today. This will keep us under the clouds and chance for a few scattered showers in spots. A milder southerly wind will push temperatures into the mid-40s to low 50s for highs this afternoon. Skies will remain cloudy with a few scattered showers possible tonight. Temperatures will drop back to the 30s for nighttime lows.

Clouds and a few rain showers will stick around for Saturday as upper level energy moves through the region. We may see a bit of snow mixing in with the showers in the mountains. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid-40s to around 50°. With low pressure moving off to our north and east and high pressure building from the west, we’ll see a breezy day Saturday with northwest winds between 10-15 MPH. High pressure will build into the area Sunday, giving us a brighter and milder day. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the 50s. Warmer air will continue to spread into the region next week. Monday will feature variably cloudy skies with high temperatures climbing into the mid-50s to low 60s. It will be even warmer Tuesday with variably cloudy skies and highs reaching the 60s to near 70°. A cold front moving into the area Tuesday may give us a few afternoon showers. Cooler temperatures are forecast to return by later next week.

Today: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered rain showers. Highs between 46°-54°. South wind around 10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered rain showers. Lows between 32°-37°. South wind 5-10 MPH becoming southwest late.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a few rain showers possible. Highs in the mid-40s to around 50°. Northwest wind 10-15 MPH.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny and milder. Highs in the 50s.

Monday: Variably cloudy. Warmer with highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy with a few afternoon rain showers possible. Warm with highs in the 60s to near 70°.

Todd Simcox

Meteorologist

WABI TV 5 & The CW